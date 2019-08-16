Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.46
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
Volatility & Risk
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $15.5 consensus price target and a 134.14% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 22.1%. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has weaker performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Summary
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
