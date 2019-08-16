Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Volatility & Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $15.5 consensus price target and a 134.14% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 22.1%. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has weaker performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.