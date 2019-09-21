Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 7.40 N/A -2.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Risk and Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 2.35 beta which makes it 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 36.16% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.