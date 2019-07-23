Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.52 N/A 0.10 38.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.76 beta indicates that InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 76.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.