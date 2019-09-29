Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|9.24M
|-8.46
|0.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|28
|0.00
|44.92M
|-2.77
|0.00
Table 1 highlights InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1,538,461,538.46%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|160,888,252.15%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.2 while its Quick Ratio is 15.2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.62%
|9.83%
|49.36%
|105.82%
|57.53%
|111.75%
For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.