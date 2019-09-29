Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 9.24M -8.46 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.00 44.92M -2.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1,538,461,538.46% -184.1% -105.5% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 160,888,252.15% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.2 while its Quick Ratio is 15.2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.