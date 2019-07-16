Reviewing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s results

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 88.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -22.52% weaker performance while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.