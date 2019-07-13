Reviewing Invitae Corporation (NVTA)’s and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s results

Both Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae Corporation 19 13.01 N/A -1.80 0.00 RadNet Inc. 13 0.71 N/A 0.65 20.17

In table 1 we can see Invitae Corporation and RadNet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Invitae Corporation and RadNet Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae Corporation 0.00% -66% -40.9% RadNet Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -0.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.25 beta indicates that Invitae Corporation is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. RadNet Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Invitae Corporation are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Its competitor RadNet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Invitae Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RadNet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Invitae Corporation and RadNet Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 RadNet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -10.12% for Invitae Corporation with average price target of $20.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.3% of Invitae Corporation shares and 65.5% of RadNet Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Invitae Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.3% of RadNet Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invitae Corporation -0.31% -24.19% 21.34% 45.96% 171.67% 71.7% RadNet Inc. 1.93% 1.62% -3.73% -1.72% 1.31% 29.5%

For the past year Invitae Corporation has stronger performance than RadNet Inc.

Summary

Invitae Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors RadNet Inc.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, focuses on bringing comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information about patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients using an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools, and informatics capabilities. It provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for various genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas. The company also offers solutions that enable sharing of genetic information consisting of Invitae Family History Tool, an online portal and mobile application that communicates sensitive patient data. In addition, it provides gene sequencing and deletion/duplication analysis; and free re-requisition of additional data within the same indication when ordered, as well as invests in informatics solutions and infrastructure that enable sharing of genetic information to enhance healthcare and clinical outcomes. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.