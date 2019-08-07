Reviewing Invitae Corporation (NVTA)’s and Its Competitors results

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Invitae Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.35% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Invitae Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Invitae Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae Corporation 0.00% -65.80% -40.80% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Invitae Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae Corporation N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Invitae Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 2.88 2.78

Invitae Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential downside of -23.37%. As a group, Medical Laboratories & Research companies have a potential upside of 36.50%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Invitae Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Invitae Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invitae Corporation 7.52% 13.03% 14.38% 92.07% 219.36% 143.13% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Invitae Corporation has stronger performance than Invitae Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Invitae Corporation are 7.7 and 7.7. Competitively, Invitae Corporation’s peers have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Invitae Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Invitae Corporation’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.49 shows that Invitae Corporation is 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Invitae Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Invitae Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Invitae Corporation shows that it’s better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to Invitae Corporation’s peers.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, focuses on bringing comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information about patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients using an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools, and informatics capabilities. It provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for various genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas. The company also offers solutions that enable sharing of genetic information consisting of Invitae Family History Tool, an online portal and mobile application that communicates sensitive patient data. In addition, it provides gene sequencing and deletion/duplication analysis; and free re-requisition of additional data within the same indication when ordered, as well as invests in informatics solutions and infrastructure that enable sharing of genetic information to enhance healthcare and clinical outcomes. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.