Reviewing Invitae Corporation (NVTA)’s and Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s results

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) and Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae Corporation 22 12.21 N/A -1.79 0.00 Heska Corporation 79 4.39 N/A 0.55 145.71

In table 1 we can see Invitae Corporation and Heska Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Invitae Corporation and Heska Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae Corporation 0.00% -65.8% -40.8% Heska Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Invitae Corporation’s 2.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 149.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Heska Corporation has a 1 beta and it is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Invitae Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Heska Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Invitae Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Heska Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invitae Corporation and Heska Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 90.5% respectively. Invitae Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, Heska Corporation has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invitae Corporation 7.52% 13.03% 14.38% 92.07% 219.36% 143.13% Heska Corporation -1.54% -4.69% 8.21% -18.69% -17.88% -6.92%

For the past year Invitae Corporation had bullish trend while Heska Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Heska Corporation beats Invitae Corporation.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, focuses on bringing comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information about patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients using an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools, and informatics capabilities. It provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for various genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas. The company also offers solutions that enable sharing of genetic information consisting of Invitae Family History Tool, an online portal and mobile application that communicates sensitive patient data. In addition, it provides gene sequencing and deletion/duplication analysis; and free re-requisition of additional data within the same indication when ordered, as well as invests in informatics solutions and infrastructure that enable sharing of genetic information to enhance healthcare and clinical outcomes. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.