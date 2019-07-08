Reviewing Invitae Corporation (NVTA)’s and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s results

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae Corporation 19 13.74 N/A -1.80 0.00 Guardant Health Inc. 63 67.74 N/A -2.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Invitae Corporation and Guardant Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae Corporation 0.00% -66% -40.9% Guardant Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Invitae Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, Guardant Health Inc. which has a 10 Current Ratio and a 9.8 Quick Ratio. Guardant Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Invitae Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Invitae Corporation and Guardant Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Invitae Corporation is $20.33, with potential downside of -14.90%. Guardant Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $87 average target price and a 1.16% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Guardant Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Invitae Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invitae Corporation and Guardant Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 85.1% respectively. About 0.9% of Invitae Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Guardant Health Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invitae Corporation -0.31% -24.19% 21.34% 45.96% 171.67% 71.7% Guardant Health Inc. 19.63% 4.63% 79.87% 103.28% 0% 106.04%

For the past year Invitae Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Guardant Health Inc.

Summary

Guardant Health Inc. beats Invitae Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, focuses on bringing comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information about patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients using an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools, and informatics capabilities. It provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for various genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas. The company also offers solutions that enable sharing of genetic information consisting of Invitae Family History Tool, an online portal and mobile application that communicates sensitive patient data. In addition, it provides gene sequencing and deletion/duplication analysis; and free re-requisition of additional data within the same indication when ordered, as well as invests in informatics solutions and infrastructure that enable sharing of genetic information to enhance healthcare and clinical outcomes. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.