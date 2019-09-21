Reviewing Invitae Corporation (NVTA)’s and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)’s results

Both Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae Corporation 23 11.65 N/A -1.79 0.00 Brainsway Ltd. 10 5.91 N/A -0.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Invitae Corporation and Brainsway Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae Corporation 0.00% -65.8% -40.8% Brainsway Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Invitae Corporation and Brainsway Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Brainsway Ltd. is $16, which is potential 54.29% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invitae Corporation and Brainsway Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of Invitae Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invitae Corporation 7.52% 13.03% 14.38% 92.07% 219.36% 143.13% Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87%

For the past year Invitae Corporation had bullish trend while Brainsway Ltd. had bearish trend.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, focuses on bringing comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information about patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients using an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools, and informatics capabilities. It provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for various genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas. The company also offers solutions that enable sharing of genetic information consisting of Invitae Family History Tool, an online portal and mobile application that communicates sensitive patient data. In addition, it provides gene sequencing and deletion/duplication analysis; and free re-requisition of additional data within the same indication when ordered, as well as invests in informatics solutions and infrastructure that enable sharing of genetic information to enhance healthcare and clinical outcomes. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.