Reviewing Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET)’s and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s results

We are comparing Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust 61 4.32 N/A -1.34 0.00 VICI Properties Inc. 22 11.43 N/A 1.47 14.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Investors Real Estate Trust and VICI Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Investors Real Estate Trust and VICI Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0% VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Investors Real Estate Trust and VICI Properties Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 2 3.00 VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Investors Real Estate Trust’s upside potential is 3.61% at a $71.75 average target price. Competitively VICI Properties Inc. has an average target price of $25.5, with potential upside of 15.07%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, VICI Properties Inc. is looking more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of VICI Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are VICI Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Real Estate Trust 4.13% 7.65% 6.64% 9.39% 17.62% 29.92% VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63%

For the past year Investors Real Estate Trust was more bullish than VICI Properties Inc.

Summary

VICI Properties Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Investors Real Estate Trust.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.