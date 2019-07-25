Reviewing Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET)’s and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)’s results

Both Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust 59 3.88 N/A -1.34 0.00 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 34.19 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Investors Real Estate Trust and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Investors Real Estate Trust and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Investors Real Estate Trust’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.26 which is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 1 3.00 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.26% for Investors Real Estate Trust with consensus price target of $67.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.1% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares and 60.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares. Investors Real Estate Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Real Estate Trust -0.08% -1.28% -0.94% 9.17% 14.44% 20.81% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. -3.53% -2.84% 1.49% -18.33% -40.67% -5.53%

For the past year Investors Real Estate Trust has 20.81% stronger performance while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -5.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Investors Real Estate Trust beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc.