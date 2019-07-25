Reviewing Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET)’s and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)’s results

Both Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|59
|3.88
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|4
|34.19
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Investors Real Estate Trust and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Investors Real Estate Trust and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-14.1%
|-3.5%
Risk and Volatility
Investors Real Estate Trust’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.26 which is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 10.26% for Investors Real Estate Trust with consensus price target of $67.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 63.1% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares and 60.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares. Investors Real Estate Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|-0.08%
|-1.28%
|-0.94%
|9.17%
|14.44%
|20.81%
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|-3.53%
|-2.84%
|1.49%
|-18.33%
|-40.67%
|-5.53%
For the past year Investors Real Estate Trust has 20.81% stronger performance while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -5.53% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Investors Real Estate Trust beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
