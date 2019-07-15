Reviewing Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET)’s and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s results

Both Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust 59 3.82 N/A -1.34 0.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.22 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Investors Real Estate Trust’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, New Senior Investment Group Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Investors Real Estate Trust and New Senior Investment Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 0 0.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of New Senior Investment Group Inc. is $7, which is potential 1.89% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Investors Real Estate Trust and New Senior Investment Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.1% and 69.6%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Real Estate Trust -0.08% -1.28% -0.94% 9.17% 14.44% 20.81% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6.7% 20.48% 13.37% 18.73% -13.74% 58.5%

For the past year Investors Real Estate Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust beats New Senior Investment Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.