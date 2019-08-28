Reviewing Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET)’s and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)’s results

We are comparing Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust 61 4.38 N/A -1.34 0.00 Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.87 N/A 1.45 11.61

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Investors Real Estate Trust and Ladder Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Investors Real Estate Trust and Ladder Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ladder Capital Corp’s beta is 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Investors Real Estate Trust and Ladder Capital Corp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 2 3.00 Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 2 2.67

Investors Real Estate Trust’s upside potential currently stands at 2.25% and an $71.75 average price target. Meanwhile, Ladder Capital Corp’s average price target is $18.83, while its potential upside is 12.89%. The data provided earlier shows that Ladder Capital Corp appears more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares and 60.7% of Ladder Capital Corp shares. About 0.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Real Estate Trust 4.13% 7.65% 6.64% 9.39% 17.62% 29.92% Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79%

For the past year Investors Real Estate Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Ladder Capital Corp.

Summary

Ladder Capital Corp beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.