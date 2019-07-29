Reviewing Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Investors Real Estate Trust has 63.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.5% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Investors Real Estate Trust and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Investors Real Estate Trust and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust N/A 59 0.00 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.45 1.81 2.60

Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus price target of $67.5, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. The potential upside of the rivals is 24.85%. Based on the results given earlier, Investors Real Estate Trust is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Investors Real Estate Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Real Estate Trust -0.08% -1.28% -0.94% 9.17% 14.44% 20.81% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Investors Real Estate Trust was more bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Investors Real Estate Trust’s peers are 19.53% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.80 beta.

Dividends

Investors Real Estate Trust does not pay a dividend.