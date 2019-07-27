Reviewing Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET)’s and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)’s results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust 59 3.94 N/A -1.34 0.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.93 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Investors Real Estate Trust and American Finance Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Investors Real Estate Trust and American Finance Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 1 3.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Investors Real Estate Trust has an average target price of $67.5, and a 8.66% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.1% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Investors Real Estate Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Real Estate Trust -0.08% -1.28% -0.94% 9.17% 14.44% 20.81% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.37% -1.19% 0% 0% 0% 3.41%

For the past year Investors Real Estate Trust was more bullish than American Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.