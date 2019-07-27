Reviewing Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET)’s and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)’s results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|59
|3.94
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|25
|3.93
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Demonstrates Investors Real Estate Trust and American Finance Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Investors Real Estate Trust and American Finance Trust Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Investors Real Estate Trust has an average target price of $67.5, and a 8.66% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 63.1% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Investors Real Estate Trust’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|-0.08%
|-1.28%
|-0.94%
|9.17%
|14.44%
|20.81%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.37%
|-1.19%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.41%
For the past year Investors Real Estate Trust was more bullish than American Finance Trust Inc.
Summary
Investors Real Estate Trust beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
