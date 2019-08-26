Reviewing Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET)’s and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust 61 4.39 N/A -1.34 0.00 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 17 8.71 N/A 0.27 60.59

Table 1 highlights Investors Real Estate Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0% AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Investors Real Estate Trust’s current beta is 0.91 and it happens to be 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 2 3.00 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Investors Real Estate Trust’s upside potential currently stands at 2.11% and an $71.75 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Investors Real Estate Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.8% and 69.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust’s shares. Competitively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Real Estate Trust 4.13% 7.65% 6.64% 9.39% 17.62% 29.92% AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.99% 3.28% -4.33% -8.65% -15.8% 2.7%

For the past year Investors Real Estate Trust has stronger performance than AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 5 of the 8 factors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity. In addition, its other real estate-related assets and financial assets investments include first or second lien loans, subordinate interests in first mortgages, and mezzanine financing secured by interests in commercial real estate, as well as bridge loans to be used in the acquisition, construction, or redevelopment of a property; other real estate structured finance products, mortgage servicing rights, real estate-related loans and securities, and other financial assets; and investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes, such as small balance commercial mortgages, aircraft, automobiles, credit cards, equipment, manufactured housing, franchises, recreational vehicles, and student loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.