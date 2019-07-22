Reviewing Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR)’s and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB)’s results

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB) have been rivals in the Regional – Southwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar Holding Corporation 23 3.83 N/A 1.53 15.47 Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 70 6.41 N/A 4.72 14.68

Table 1 demonstrates Investar Holding Corporation and Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Investar Holding Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Investar Holding Corporation is presently more expensive than Prosperity Bancshares Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar Holding Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 0.7% Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Investar Holding Corporation is 80.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.2. Competitively, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Investar Holding Corporation and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 85.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of Investar Holding Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investar Holding Corporation -0.5% 3.66% -2.03% -6.22% -8.43% -4.56% Prosperity Bancshares Inc. -3.86% -2.67% -6.94% 0.27% -7% 11.27%

For the past year Investar Holding Corporation has -4.56% weaker performance while Prosperity Bancshares Inc. has 11.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Investar Holding Corporation.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. It accepts various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. The company also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans. In addition, it provides cash management products, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, the company offers various other banking services, including cashiersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. It operates 10 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. It also provides one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, agricultural real estate loans, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 245 full service banking locations, including 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 36 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.