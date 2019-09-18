Reviewing Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR)’s and BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF)’s results

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) and BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) have been rivals in the Regional – Southwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar Holding Corporation 23 3.76 N/A 1.53 15.76 BancFirst Corporation 55 4.79 N/A 3.94 14.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Investar Holding Corporation and BancFirst Corporation. BancFirst Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Investar Holding Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Investar Holding Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than BancFirst Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Investar Holding Corporation and BancFirst Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar Holding Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 0.8% BancFirst Corporation 0.00% 14.1% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Investar Holding Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.15 beta. In other hand, BancFirst Corporation has beta of 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Investar Holding Corporation and BancFirst Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.9% and 41.3%. 4.1% are Investar Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.29% of BancFirst Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investar Holding Corporation 2.03% 2.38% 5.05% 2.68% -9.19% -2.78% BancFirst Corporation -0.12% 2.84% 3.88% 8.82% -6.36% 16.91%

For the past year Investar Holding Corporation had bearish trend while BancFirst Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

BancFirst Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Investar Holding Corporation.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. It accepts various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. The company also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans. In addition, it provides cash management products, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, the company offers various other banking services, including cashiersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. It operates 10 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial loans comprising commercial mortgages, asset-based financing, working capital lines of credit, and small business administration guaranteed loans; consumer loans consisting of automobile, home equity, and other personal loans; home loans in non-metropolitan areas; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as serves as bond trustee and paying agent for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management, retail brokerage services, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 100 banking locations serving 53 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.