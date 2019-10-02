Reviewing Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR)’s and ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB)’s results

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) and ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) compete against each other in the Regional – Southwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar Holding Corporation 23 0.00 7.93M 1.53 15.76 ACNB Corporation 34 0.00 6.76M 3.22 11.58

Table 1 demonstrates Investar Holding Corporation and ACNB Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ACNB Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Investar Holding Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Investar Holding Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than ACNB Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Investar Holding Corporation and ACNB Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar Holding Corporation 33,946,917.81% 7.3% 0.8% ACNB Corporation 19,616,947.19% 13.6% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.15 shows that Investar Holding Corporation is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ACNB Corporation’s 86.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.14 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.9% of Investar Holding Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.1% of ACNB Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Investar Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of ACNB Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investar Holding Corporation 2.03% 2.38% 5.05% 2.68% -9.19% -2.78% ACNB Corporation 0.27% -3.34% -0.61% 0.08% 8.43% -4.97%

For the past year Investar Holding Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than ACNB Corporation.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. It accepts various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. The company also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans. In addition, it provides cash management products, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, the company offers various other banking services, including cashiersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. It operates 10 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers commercial lending products, including commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, agricultural, and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending products consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; and other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts, as well as institutional and personal trust and investment management services. Further, it operates as an insurance agency that provides a range of property and casualty, life, and health insurance to commercial and individual clients. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a network of 22 retail banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in York County, Pennsylvania. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.