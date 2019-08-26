Reviewing Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)’s and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)’s results

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 -193.37 N/A -0.35 0.00 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 80 4.51 N/A 3.43 23.58

In table 1 we can see Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3%

Risk & Volatility

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares and 96.8% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares. About 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.54% 2.23% 0.8% 3% 0.49% 13.81% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97%

For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.