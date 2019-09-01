Reviewing Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)’s and Its Rivals results

As REIT – Diversified company, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|-0.20%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|9.71%
|2.68%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|N/A
|16
|0.00
|Industry Average
|40.79M
|620.19M
|99.08
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.40
|1.34
|2.65
The competitors have a potential upside of 30.06%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|-0.54%
|2.23%
|0.8%
|3%
|0.49%
|13.81%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|5.10%
|9.30%
|13.44%
|16.20%
|20.17%
For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s competitors.
Volatility & Risk
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
