Reviewing Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)’s and Its Rivals results

As REIT – Diversified company, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.50% -0.20% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.34 2.65

The competitors have a potential upside of 30.06%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.54% 2.23% 0.8% 3% 0.49% 13.81% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.