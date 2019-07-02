Reviewing Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)’s and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s results

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 19 1.89 N/A 2.00 10.32 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Invesco Ltd. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 2.4% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Invesco Ltd. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Invesco Ltd.’s average price target is $20.8, while its potential upside is 1.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Invesco Ltd. shares and 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares. Invesco Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -3.11% -2.28% 11.48% -1.39% -27.88% 23% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. has stronger performance than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.