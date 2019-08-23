Reviewing Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)’s and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.42 N/A 2.00 9.61 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.65 N/A 0.81 17.90

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Invesco Ltd. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Invesco Ltd. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Invesco Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Invesco Ltd. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Invesco Ltd.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 32.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Invesco Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year Invesco Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.