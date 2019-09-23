Reviewing Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)’s and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s results

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 19 1.52 N/A 2.00 9.61 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.74 N/A 1.17 12.05

In table 1 we can see Invesco Ltd. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Invesco Ltd. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Invesco Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Invesco Ltd. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$21.25 is Invesco Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 25.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. shares and 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares. Invesco Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Invesco Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.