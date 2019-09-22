Reviewing Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)’s and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s results

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 19 1.51 N/A 2.00 9.61 Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.79 N/A 1.87 8.66

Demonstrates Invesco Ltd. and Fidus Investment Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Fidus Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Invesco Ltd. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Invesco Ltd.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Invesco Ltd. and Fidus Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Invesco Ltd.’s average price target is $21.25, while its potential upside is 25.96%. Fidus Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 average price target and a 13.86% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Invesco Ltd. looks more robust than Fidus Investment Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Invesco Ltd. and Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86.89% and 30.34% respectively. Invesco Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Fidus Investment Corporation has 1.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. has weaker performance than Fidus Investment Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Invesco Ltd. beats Fidus Investment Corporation.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.