Reviewing Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)’s and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)’s results

Since Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.80 N/A 2.00 10.32 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.28 N/A 0.40 31.31

Table 1 highlights Invesco Ltd. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Invesco Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Invesco Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 2.4% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Invesco Ltd. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Invesco Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.50% and an $20.8 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Invesco Ltd. shares and 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares. About 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -3.11% -2.28% 11.48% -1.39% -27.88% 23% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Invesco Ltd. beats Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.