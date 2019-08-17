Reviewing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)’s results

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.32 N/A 0.52 24.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.