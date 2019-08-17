Reviewing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)’s results

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.32
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
