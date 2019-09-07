Reviewing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 THL Credit Inc. 7 3.40 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and THL Credit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and THL Credit Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and THL Credit Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.79% and 41.32%. About 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.13% of THL Credit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% THL Credit Inc. 0.15% 0.76% -2.35% -2.77% -16.02% 9.54%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund was less bullish than THL Credit Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.