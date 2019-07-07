Reviewing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s results

We are comparing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|15.90
|N/A
|0.70
|21.49
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.79% and 24.55%. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares. Competitively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-0.58%
|1.08%
|1.57%
|3.1%
|4.24%
|3.93%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.45%
|3.73%
|5.68%
|12.76%
|9.71%
|12.87%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
