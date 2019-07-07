Reviewing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s results

We are comparing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.90 N/A 0.70 21.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.79% and 24.55%. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares. Competitively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -0.58% 1.08% 1.57% 3.1% 4.24% 3.93% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.