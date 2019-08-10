Reviewing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s results

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.90
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 21.27% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
