Reviewing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s results

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.90 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 21.27% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.