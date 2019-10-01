Reviewing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s results

We are contrasting Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 0.29 30.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares and 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%. Competitively, 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.