Reviewing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)’s results

This is a contrast between Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.49
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 58.08% respectively. 0.01% are Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.