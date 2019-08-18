Reviewing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)’s results

This is a contrast between Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.49 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 58.08% respectively. 0.01% are Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.