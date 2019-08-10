Reviewing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s results

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.79% and 3.91%. 0.01% are Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund was less bullish than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
