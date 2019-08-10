Reviewing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s results

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.79% and 3.91%. 0.01% are Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund was less bullish than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.