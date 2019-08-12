Reviewing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.