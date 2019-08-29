Reviewing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s results

This is a contrast between Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund was less bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.