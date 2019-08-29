Reviewing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s results

This is a contrast between Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund was less bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
