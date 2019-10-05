Reviewing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)’s results

We are contrasting Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 55.65% respectively. Insiders held 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund beats on 2 of the 3 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.