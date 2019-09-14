Reviewing Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 21.32 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 highlights Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 26.95% respectively. 0.01% are Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.