Reviewing Invacare Corporation (IVC)’s and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s results

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare Corporation 6 -0.74 31.21M -1.38 0.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 3 0.00 6.71M -11.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Invacare Corporation and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Invacare Corporation and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare Corporation 504,200,323.10% -11.9% -4.6% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 210,913,434.34% 0% -127.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.97 shows that Invacare Corporation is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Invacare Corporation. Its rival ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.5 respectively. Invacare Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Invacare Corporation and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 203.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Invacare Corporation shares and 15.7% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares. 2.6% are Invacare Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -1.05% -15.12% -2.84% -48.21% -82.71% -13.61%

For the past year Invacare Corporation had bullish trend while ReWalk Robotics Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Invacare Corporation beats ReWalk Robotics Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.