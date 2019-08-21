Reviewing Invacare Corporation (IVC)’s and MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG)’s results

Since Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) and MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare Corporation 7 0.18 N/A -1.38 0.00 MiMedx Group Inc. 4 2.03 N/A 0.31 16.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Invacare Corporation and MiMedx Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Invacare Corporation and MiMedx Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6% MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Invacare Corporation and MiMedx Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 70.08%. 2.6% are Invacare Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of MiMedx Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42% MiMedx Group Inc. 4.79% 31.58% 116.05% 101.15% 9.38% 193.3%

For the past year Invacare Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than MiMedx Group Inc.

Summary

MiMedx Group Inc. beats Invacare Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.