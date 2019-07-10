Reviewing Invacare Corporation (IVC)’s and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare Corporation 7 0.17 N/A -1.38 0.00 Itamar Medical Ltd. 11 3.93 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Invacare Corporation and Itamar Medical Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Invacare Corporation and Itamar Medical Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Itamar Medical Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 2.9% of Invacare Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invacare Corporation -5.62% -1.85% 29.51% -0.58% -60.17% 60.23% Itamar Medical Ltd. -2.76% -27.07% 0% 0% 0% -14.92%

For the past year Invacare Corporation had bullish trend while Itamar Medical Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Itamar Medical Ltd. beats Invacare Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.