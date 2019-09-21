Reviewing Invacare Corporation (IVC)’s and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s results

We are contrasting Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare Corporation 6 0.28 N/A -1.38 0.00 InspireMD Inc. 4 0.62 N/A -16.64 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Invacare Corporation and InspireMD Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6% InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.4% -74.4%

Volatility and Risk

Invacare Corporation is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.97. InspireMD Inc.’s 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

Invacare Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, InspireMD Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. InspireMD Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Invacare Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Invacare Corporation and InspireMD Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25%. 2.6% are Invacare Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of InspireMD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42% InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34%

For the past year Invacare Corporation had bullish trend while InspireMD Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Invacare Corporation beats InspireMD Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.