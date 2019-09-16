Reviewing Invacare Corporation (IVC)’s and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s results

Both Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare Corporation 6 0.27 N/A -1.38 0.00 CHF Solutions Inc. 4 1.17 N/A -35.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Invacare Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Invacare Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6% CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5%

Volatility and Risk

Invacare Corporation is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.97. CHF Solutions Inc. on the other hand, has 2.37 beta which makes it 137.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Invacare Corporation is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival CHF Solutions Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. CHF Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Invacare Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Invacare Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13.5%. 2.6% are Invacare Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42% CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3%

For the past year Invacare Corporation had bullish trend while CHF Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Invacare Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors CHF Solutions Inc.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.