Reviewing Invacare Corporation (IVC)’s and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL)’s results

Both Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare Corporation 7 0.18 N/A -1.38 0.00 Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.62 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Invacare Corporation and Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6% Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -239.7% -144.9%

Risk and Volatility

Invacare Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.25 beta. From a competition point of view, Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Invacare Corporation is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Invacare Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Invacare Corporation and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -64.41% and its average target price is $1.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invacare Corporation and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.4% respectively. Invacare Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 30.91% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invacare Corporation -5.62% -1.85% 29.51% -0.58% -60.17% 60.23% Cesca Therapeutics Inc. -5.27% -9.54% -23.51% -6.77% -75.81% 1.51%

For the past year Invacare Corporation has stronger performance than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Invacare Corporation beats Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.