Reviewing Invacare Corporation (IVC)’s and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare Corporation 7 0.17 N/A -1.38 0.00 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 36 6.51 N/A 0.05 713.70

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Invacare Corporation and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Invacare Corporation is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.25. Competitively, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s 100.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Invacare Corporation. Its rival Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 3.8 respectively. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Invacare Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Invacare Corporation and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Invacare Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 88.8% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% are Invacare Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invacare Corporation -5.62% -1.85% 29.51% -0.58% -60.17% 60.23% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -4.58% 9.68% 13.82% 23.96% 36.81% 35.28%

For the past year Invacare Corporation was more bullish than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats Invacare Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.