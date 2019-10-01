Reviewing Invacare Corporation (IVC)’s and Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s results

Since Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) and Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare Corporation 6 -0.74 31.21M -1.38 0.00 Align Technology Inc. 178 1.81 73.25M 5.16 40.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Invacare Corporation and Align Technology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Invacare Corporation and Align Technology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare Corporation 507,479,674.80% -11.9% -4.6% Align Technology Inc. 41,137,818.71% 32.5% 19.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.97 beta indicates that Invacare Corporation is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Align Technology Inc.’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Invacare Corporation. Its rival Align Technology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Invacare Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Align Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Invacare Corporation and Align Technology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Align Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Align Technology Inc.’s average price target is $337.5, while its potential upside is 86.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Invacare Corporation and Align Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 85.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Invacare Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Align Technology Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42% Align Technology Inc. -24.02% -23.04% -34.93% -10.2% -40.02% -0.17%

For the past year Invacare Corporation had bullish trend while Align Technology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Align Technology Inc. beats Invacare Corporation.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.