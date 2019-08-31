Reviewing Invacare Corporation (IVC)’s and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s results

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare Corporation 7 0.17 N/A -1.38 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 81 4.84 N/A 1.64 52.98

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6% Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

Invacare Corporation is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Competitively, Abbott Laboratories’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Invacare Corporation is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Abbott Laboratories has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Invacare Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Invacare Corporation and Abbott Laboratories.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 0 0 5 3.00

Abbott Laboratories on the other hand boasts of a $90.17 average price target and a 5.68% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Invacare Corporation and Abbott Laboratories has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76%. Insiders owned 2.6% of Invacare Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Abbott Laboratories’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42% Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42%

For the past year Invacare Corporation was more bullish than Abbott Laboratories.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Abbott Laboratories beats Invacare Corporation.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.