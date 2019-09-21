Reviewing Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s results

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 263 10.32 N/A 6.25 44.40 ShotSpotter Inc. 41 7.69 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Intuit Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intuit Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intuit Inc. Its rival ShotSpotter Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Intuit Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Intuit Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$292.63 is Intuit Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 8.71%. Competitively ShotSpotter Inc. has a consensus price target of $60, with potential upside of 133.10%. The data provided earlier shows that ShotSpotter Inc. appears more favorable than Intuit Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.2% of Intuit Inc. shares and 65.4% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Intuit Inc. shares. Competitively, ShotSpotter Inc. has 6.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year Intuit Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ShotSpotter Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors ShotSpotter Inc.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.