Reviewing Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)’s results

This is a contrast between Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 249 11.16 N/A 5.63 43.22 Rosetta Stone Inc. 21 3.05 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Intuit Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intuit Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 54.7% 27.8% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta means Intuit Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Rosetta Stone Inc.’s 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intuit Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Rosetta Stone Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Intuit Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Intuit Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 6 6 2.50 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intuit Inc. has a consensus price target of $251.58, and a -11.34% downside potential. Rosetta Stone Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus price target and a 20.27% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Rosetta Stone Inc. appears more favorable than Intuit Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intuit Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 87% respectively. About 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.4% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -0.4% -6.8% 6.37% 9.44% 26.25% 23.52% Rosetta Stone Inc. -3.32% 7.56% 56.14% 42.67% 66.29% 54.33%

For the past year Intuit Inc. has weaker performance than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Rosetta Stone Inc.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.