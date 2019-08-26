Reviewing Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s results

This is a contrast between Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 258 10.81 N/A 6.25 44.40 Oracle Corporation 54 4.40 N/A 2.90 19.39

Table 1 demonstrates Intuit Inc. and Oracle Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oracle Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Intuit Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Intuit Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Oracle Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

Intuit Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Oracle Corporation’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intuit Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Oracle Corporation has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oracle Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intuit Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Intuit Inc. and Oracle Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 4 5 2.56 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

$287.67 is Intuit Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.73%. Competitively the consensus target price of Oracle Corporation is $56.86, which is potential 9.07% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Oracle Corporation is looking more favorable than Intuit Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intuit Inc. and Oracle Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 56.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Oracle Corporation has 34.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7%

For the past year Intuit Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oracle Corporation.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats Oracle Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.